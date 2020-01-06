‘One of the worst we have seen’: 50 neglected animals found in apparent hoarding situation

Dozens of animals were found in a state of neglect Saturday in an apparent hoarding situation at a home in Bethel, Ohio local rescue officials say.

An estimated 50 animals, including two dead dogs, were found in various locations within and outside of the home, according Meaghan Colville, a program director with the Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society. The exact location of the home has not been released.

Colville said the animals were living in unsanitary conditions — some in cages and sitting in their own waste.

“The magnitude was a lot worse than we thought," Colville said. “A lot of the animals who had not been outdoors or on a leash, maybe ever.”

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office originally responded on Saturday to the home to find German shepherds in cages in the basement, horses confined in a small area outside and many of the animals living inside the house itself.

The exact number of animals at the home is currently unknown, Colville said, because officials are still searching for cats roaming the property.

The animals they have accounted for include 21 German shepherds, six horses, 20 cats, several ferrets, and guinea pigs.