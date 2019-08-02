One officer injured, one arrested after traffic stop

One man is behind bars after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

According to Madison Police, 25-year-old Cethario Chrisco of Madison, was stopped by police on John Nolen Drive around 1 p.m. The stop turned into a drug investigation after the officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Chrisco was on parole for possession with intent to deliver heroin, and driving with a suspended license at the time of the stop.

The suspect was taken to jail, and during the booking process deputies and officers attempted to stop him from eating a golf ball-sized baggie of a powdery substance. It had been concealed in his groin area. During the struggle, the suspect punched a Madison Police officer in the face, injuring the officer. The arrested man did end up swallowing the powdery substance and he needed to go to a hospital for a medical clearance before returning to jail.

Marijuana, a cell phone, packaging that had contained the powdering substance, and more than $3,400 in cash were property tagged as evidence.

Chrisco was arrested for substantial battery to a police officer, possession of THC, open intoxicants in motor vehicle, operating after suspension, and resisting/obstructing.