One person dead after a tractor crash

One person is dead after a tractor crash in the Township of Westpoint.

It happened just before 4:00 Sunday afternoon, on Highway 60 near Hanneman Road.

The crash involved a farm tractor pulling a gravity box filled with corn that had collided with a motorcycle. The operator of the farm tractor was not injured but the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Right now, the motorcyclist is not being identified until their family is notified of the crash.

Highway 60 was shut down for several hours following the crash to clean up the roadway and conduct the crash investigation. At this time, neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash but the investigation will continue.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone using the roads to be cautious during the harvest season. Large numbers of heavy farm machinery are being operated on the roads during this time.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Lodi Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, UW Med flight, Lodi EMS, Lodi Fire Department, Sauk Prairie Fire Department, Columbia County Highway Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Blystones Towing.

