Person killed after driving off roadway, crashing into storage container in Dodge Co.

One person is dead after driving off a roadway and into a storage container in Dodge County Saturday morning.

The Done County Sheriff's Office said that an initial investigation found that the person was driving southbound on CTH E from the Village of Hustisford around 11:13 a.m.

That's when the driver apparently left the roadway and drove through a ditch, over a driveway, across STH 60, through a fence at LKQ Smart Parts and finally crashed into a storage container on the property.

Deputies found the driver unresponsive, and life-saving attempts were made, but the person was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver may have bad a medical episode during the crash. The Sheriff's Office cannot conclude at this time whether the driver died from such a medical event, or from injuries sustained in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Hustisford First Responders, Mayville EMS, Watertown Paramedics, Flight for Life, and the Sheriff Chaplain.

The driver's identity will not be released until at least 24 hours, pending notification of family members, according to the Sheriff's Office.