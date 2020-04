The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning, and have closed down part of US 14 at WIS 92 near Stoughton.

Officials say the car crashed just before 1:00 a.m. The one person inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what caused the crash, but the sheriff's office says the area will remain closed while they investigate.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.