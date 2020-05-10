One person dead in Green Bay officer-involved shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead.

It happened Saturday morning.

Officials said Green Bay officers responded to the 2800 block of University Avenue at the Royal Oak Apartments for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers saw a person fire a gun at another person.

During the incident, officers discharged their weapons toward the individual with a firearm. The person died from the gunshot injuries. Officials have not released any details about that person.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were hurt during the incident.

The involved officers from Green Bay Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

"It's concerning," Leland Marks said. "It concerns us."

Marks was sleeping when he heard the gunshots ring out.

"I heard something at 2 minutes to 3," Marks said. "I heard the 4 gunshots."

Marks lives next to Royal Oak Apartments where the officer involved shooting happened.

Marks said what happened is very alarming

"Unfortunately it happened here," said Marks. "We don't know who did the shooting. We don't know who was threatening who or who the unfortunate people was."

This is a developing story. Action 2 News will post updates as they become available.