One person dies in rollover crash in Rock Co.

A violent rollover crashed killed one person in Rock County Tuesday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the victim was driving along I-39 at 168 near Edgerton around 9:00 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle began rolling over several times off of the road when the driver was ejected through a window.

State Patrol says witnesses report that the victim had been driving aggressively before losing control, and did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Patrol did not release the identity of the victim.

