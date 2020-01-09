One person extracted from vehicle after crash near Columbia Co. line, says fire dept.

One person had to be removed from their vehicle with the “Jaws of Life” after a rollover crash on the Dane-Columbia County Line, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

The crash happened on northbound U.S. Highway 151 near County Highway V around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, says Wisconsin State Patrol. The right lane was closed for nearly two hours.

According to the Columbus Fire Lt. Jerrod Fox said the rollover crash involved an SUV pulling a trailer that was carrying a motorcycle. He said only one person was inside the SUV and they needed to be extracted. They were taken to a Madison hospital and Fox did not know the extent of their injuries.

