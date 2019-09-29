One person in critical condition after head-on crash

One person is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Fitchburg.

It happened Sunday, just before 5 p.m. on McCoy Toad near South Syene Road. Officials say one vehicle drifted over the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle. Officers say the road was closed for at least four hours while crews worked the scene.

According to a release, both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say one driver was treated for minor injuries and later left the hospital. They say the driver that drifted into oncoming traffic is still in critical condition.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

The Fitchburg Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the on-going investigation.