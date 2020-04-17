One person injured following Janesville mobile home fire

One person was injured following a mobile home fire on Thursday.

According to Janesville Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of Kentucky Drive in Janesville at 5:18 p.m. for a report of a mobile home fire.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but the mobile home was called a total loss with an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The lone resident was able to escape the fire but did receive some burn injuries to the hands and face. The resident was treated and transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.