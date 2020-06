One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Madison's east side, according to police.

Officers say it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue. Police are asking people to avoid the area, though they say there is no danger to the public.

No word yet on the victim's condition, or the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated with the latest information from authorities.