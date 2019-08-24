One person killed in crash in Juneau County

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office reports one person is dead following an early-morning single-crash near Armenia Township.

The news release states the crash happened around 1:00am Saturday morning on County Highway G. When officers arrived on scene, the found a person laying in the road. That person was deceased. The driver of the vehicle was still in the cab. That person was airlifted to a hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. Names of both the driver and the deceased person are not being released.