One person taken to hospital following Sun Prairie apartment fire

One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in a Sun Prairie apartment.

According to the Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to the 1000 block of O’Keefe Avenue for an occupant reporting the smell of smoke and an active fire alarm system on Thursday.

Officials found a fire inside an apartment unit that had been extinguished by a single fire sprinkler.

One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and all other occupants were able to return to their units. Damage is estimated at $15,000 in one unit of the 28-unit apartment building.

According to the fire department, initial reports indicate the occupant attempted to extinguish the fire before calling 911. If you discover a fire, get to a safe location and immediately call 911 and activate the fire alarm system if present. Officials says this is the second incident on OKeefe Ave this year that someone attempted to extinguish a fire themselves in lieu of getting out and calling 911.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

