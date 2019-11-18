One photo can make a difference: Social Media Blitz fights hunger in your community

Every picture tells a story.

On Thursday, photos on social media will speak louder than words, and will be used to help eliminate hunger as a part of NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. For every selfie and photo posted, Naviant, Inc. will donate 24 meals.

The goal this year is 1,250 photos, which will provide up to 30,000 meals.

Here’s how it works





Download and print this sign.

Take a photo with the sign. It can be by yourself or with a group. Have fun with it.

Post the photo with the hashtag “#SYH24” to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s Facebook page. You can also post on Instagram tagging @secondharvestsw and using “#SYH24.”

This year, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is honoring how many different kinds of “one” make a difference. That can be something big or something little, but each and every “one” helps our community a better place to live.

People can also help make an impact by donating online to help those struggling with hunger and provide hope this holiday season.