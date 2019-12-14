20-year-old arrested in connection to Madison homicide

One person is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting in Madison Saturday afternoon. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired around 1:00 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Spruce Street. Officials say they found the victim at the scene with life threatening injuries who was brought to a local hospital, but later died.

Madison police have arrested 20-year-old Marcus Hamilton in connection to the murder. He's charged with first degree intentional homicide. Investigators are working to piece together what led to the deadly shooting.

"We do know that multiple people were around during this incident, and so detectives were called in to try and figure out exactly what happened and put a timeline together for what led to all this," said Capt. Mike Hanson, South District Captain with the Madison Police Department.

Police said they are not sure if the suspect and victim knew each other, but they believe there is no immediate threat to the public. Officers left the scene around 4 p.m., and people were allowed back to homes on Spruce Street.

"There is [an] enormous amount of gunfire throughout the city of Madison, and what we have to realize is the severe consequences with our young people that are shooting rounds and hitting property and now hitting a person, and how dangerous and devastating that can be," Hanson said.