One-time Mauston dentist pleads guilty to oxycodone count

A 40-year-old Portage man has been convicted Thursday after he was caught having bogus oxycodone prescriptions filled so he could keep the medication, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Kania was accused of writing a prescription for the drug in 2017 while working as a dentist in Mauston. Prosecutors say he wrote it for his dental hygienist to get filled and had her return the pills to him. He then reimbursed her for the co-pay.

“Professionals who divert opioids fuel deadly addictions and undermine the public’s confidence in the medical community,” U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said.

Kania, 40, pleaded guilty in federal court to obtaining oxycodone by use of misrepresentation, fraud, and deception. The charge carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and his sentencing is set for May 26.

Blader noted that the dental hygienist co-operated with the investigation.

