One victim in critical condition, two more injured in Madison apartment shooting

One person is in critical condition, and two more are injured following a shooting at a Madison apartment.

According to Madison Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 5000 block of Camden Road after several callers reported hearing between 10 and 15 gunshots just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Officers found one victim on the scene with a gunshot wound, then two others later arrived on their own at local hospitals with additional gunshot wounds. One victim is in critical condition receiving medical treatment. The other two victims have non-life threatening injuries.

One round fired also entered an occupied neighboring apartment unit, but no one inside that unit was injured.

The City of Madison Violent Crimes Unit and Forensic Services Units are actively investigating. One firearm has been recovered.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has any information, please contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.