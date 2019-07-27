One woman steps up to help her local library with needles and thread

The Jane Morgan Memorial Library in Cambria is a place that offers more than just books. Since Cambria does not have a tailor or a dry cleaner, one local woman saw an opportunity to meet that need and help the library she loves.

Armed with an iron and a rack of button-down shirts, Sandra Vardell is a fixture in Cambria's local library.

"It's a great place to be. Absolutely the only place I love more than sitting down with a fresh, hot cup of coffee," Vardell said, laughing as she ironed another shirt.

Two years ago, Vardell sat on the library board and wanted to find new ways to raise money.

"The budgets for everybody are getting slimmer and slimmer," she said. "It’s kind of sad you know. If you can have, you have to cut down on the number of books because you don’t have the money to buy them, it’s not fair to the kids."

Vardell saw an opportunity in skills she learned as a child from her mother and grandmother.

"They put me in front of the treadle sewing machine at six and said, 'Here's some fabric, there's your doll, sew'," she remembered.

Vardell decided she could put those sewing and ironing skills to good use.

Using the library as a central location, people in Cambria can drop off clothes they need mended or ironed and pick them up once Vardell is done. Any money for her services goes straight to the library.

"We kind of earmark it for the book wish list of things that we would love to be able to add to our collection but wouldn't normally have the funds to do," said library director Jennifer Tallman.

Vardell said this is not about what she does for people. It is about helping the library that supports an entire community.

"Our definition of library here in Cambria is we are kind of the community kitchen or the community living room and we are known as the place that everybody is welcome at," Tallman said.

For Vardell, just knowing she is helping her customers is the best reward.

"It's kind of like playing Santa Claus in a way. If you can make somebody's dreams come true and they're smiling and happy, it's better than money," she said.

Tallman said she never imagined how much this program would expand. Vardell has even added teddy bears to the list of things she can mend. With donations coming back to the library, that support is invaluable.

"To Sandy I would say, thank you, for your generosity and your kindness and all the support and love that you’ve shown the library," Tallman said.