Clintonville cancels Homecoming events in response to dance-off video

All Friday Homecoming events have been canceled in the Clintonville Public School District in response to a dance-off video that has been criticized as offensive to Native Americans.

The Homecoming football came is among the canceled events.

Superintendent David C. Dyb made the announcement in response to furor over the video that shows students at the "Homecoming dance-off" appearing to take part in a mock tribal dance set to Native drumming.

Dyb released this statement to Action 2 News:

"The Clintonville Public School District is aware of and apologizes for a very unfortunate event that occurred on October 3rd, at Clintonville High School. During a lunchtime homecoming dance off, Non-American Indian students wrongfully created a disrespectful mockery of American Indian culture by imitating and misrepresenting an American Indian dance. The specific dance was not school approved nor sanctioned by the school or any District employee. Immediate initial action steps have been taken, including the cancellation of all Friday homecoming events. Clintonville Public School District does not support, nor do we condone any behavior that would affect or offend any culture, race, color, religion, sex, nationality or origin. Clintonville Public School District would like to thank local tribes and tribal members who have already reached out to the district and offered cultural education and support. We will seek additional input and put together a long term plan to repair the harm and use this incident to reflect upon, learn, embrace, and to better understand and celebrate the diversity of all, including the Tribal Nations of Wisconsin. Please know, we strive to create an environment of diversity and inclusion. This will continue to be a top priority within the District."

Oneida Nation Vice-Chairman Brandon Yellowbird Stevens released a statement on the video saying the tribe is "insulted and disappointed that the Clintonville School District, staff and students and the community have depicted Native Americans in this disrespectful display of a pep rally."

Action 2 News spoke with Clintonville School Board President Ben Huber. Huber says he hasn't seen the video, but says it was "not approved by anyone at the school" and it was not "school sponsored."

Huber says Clintonville High School and Middle School are on lockdown due to "threats" but he did not say if they were related to the video.

Menominee Indian School District Superintendent Wendell Waukau also addressed the video, saying the district is "offended and disappointed by these disturbing events." Waukau says he has spoken with administration in the Clintonville School District and asked for an explanation and action.

"To have these symbols and depictions of this cultural history used in inappropriate ways and without an understanding of the cultural significance and history behind them is a practice that must stop," says Brandon Yellowbird Stevens of Oneida Nation.

Part of Stevens' statement on the Clintonville video addresses a Native American mascot resolution being passed by school districts in the state. The resolution supports retiring Native American mascots deemed offensive and disrespectful.

Clintonville's mascot is the Truckers and not Native American.

"We encourage the Clintonville School District to join the other Wisconsin Tribes and schools to pass a resolution to ban racist mascots in our state. We extend an invitation to come to your school and share an educational experience with your staff and students," says Stevens.

Action 2 News has a reporter covering this story today. We'll update as new information comes in.