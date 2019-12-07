UPDATE: Object found on Madison's east side not explosive, no danger to public

UPDATE: Police say an object discovered in a wooded area on Madison's east side is not an explosive device and the public is in no danger.

According to officials, the object appeared to be an empty shell of a military training aid. Police said the area used to be used for military training.

On Saturday evening, police responded to the area after they say they found a possible explosive device in the woods near Straubel St.

Police confirmed the Dane County Bomb Squad investigated the incident and the scene is clear