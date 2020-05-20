Online gaming allows people to travel virtually

With people stuck at home during the pandemic, Wisconsin's Department of Tourism decided to take travel online.

The department launched two games to help people virtually explore the state.

The Ultimate Fishing Game lets users choose from four different lakes in the state and learn about the types of fish in the lake as they try to catch them.

"It's a fun game for kids to play, and it's a video game where they actually can learn something and it's very calm," said Secretary of Tourism Sara Meaney.

The second game helps people learn about various attractions across Wisconsin, from state parks to Frank Lloyd Wright architecture.

"We started with some creative ways to give people some fun distractions, some great ways to engage online while learning about Wisconsin for when they can make a trip in the future," Meaney explained.

You can find both games on the department's website.