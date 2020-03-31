Online grocery shopping explodes during coronavirus pandemic

Pick N’ Save is looking to hire 500 of new workers across the almost 100 stores in Wisconsin. The number of online shoppers has skyrocketed because of the coronavirus and the grocery store needs help keeping up with demand.

“Well it should come as no surprise that our digital offering has exploded,” said Jim Hyland, the Vice President of Communications for Roundy’s incorporated. “It is our fastest growing part of the business,”

Two area locations will be holding job fairs on Wednesday: the store on Madison’s westside on Junction Road and the location in Sun Prairie.

“I looked at some industry data this morning and it basically said that in August of 2019 about 13% of homes used the e-commerce or digital platforms to do their grocery shopping. That has now doubled to about 31% that we are seeing due to the COVID 19 crisis,” said Hyland.

Hyland says these new hires will be “personal shoppers”. They will be the ones who respond to online orders and get those orders ready to go for customer to pick-up.

Hyland says before you could make your order and pick it up within four hours. Now when you place your order, it could take up to 3 days. They need to hire more people to bring that wait time way down.

“Definitely we need help and we are appealing to those who are unemployed especially hotel, restaurant, hospitality, industry workers,” said Hyland. “When the economy recovers and the world catches it breath, if you need to go back and want to go back to your position that you left, we are flexible and we will certainly allow you to do that,”

The job fair will be taking place at the Madison westside location and the Sun Prairie location from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Pick N’ Save is also holding job fairs Wednesday at multiple locations in the Milwaukee area as well as in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, and Appleton.

