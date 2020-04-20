Online support for people caring for loved ones with memory loss

Every day life has changed dramatically for all of us during this pandemic. But for people who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer's, this can be an especially difficult and confusing time.

The Alzheimer's association of Wisconsin told NBC15 that they've talked with a lot of families who are going through many emotions caring for their loved ones who have memory loss during this pandemic. Their loved ones can't remember why they aren't allowed to go out or why they can't sit close to someone at dinner. This pandemic is forcing the Association to find new ways to give support virtually with zoom support groups and FaceTime calls.

"It's challenging, it's hard. You need someone to talk to. So we often hear people who just let go and just talk things through so it's good enough to manage the next day so yeah I would say emotions it's the biggest thing right now," Wendy Betley, the Program Director with the Alzheimer's Association, said.

Wendy added that dementia and Alzheimer's facilities have faced their own challenges and had to find new ways to help residents stay in connect with their families like showing pictures or helping with phone calls.

"Hard thing is there's always that worry of is my loved one going to remember who I am when we see each other face-to-face or I don't know if they're recognizing my voice when I call so there's all these fears and unknowns," Betley said.

The Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin has not stopped their resources. They are open to anyone who needs them. You can find their online resources here.