Online voter registration extended to March 30

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is extending online voter registration until March 30 for the Spring Election and Presidential Primary.

The Commission announced the extension on Wednesday.

People are still able to register to vote in person at their municipal clerk's office until April 3 or on Election Day.

“We strongly urge anyone who wishes to vote in the April 7 election to take action now online,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “Anyone who isn’t currently registered and wants to vote absentee for April 7 must act immediately.”

The deadline for voters to request an absentee ballot is April 2, but Wolfe said voters should not wait until then. There is a high number of requests and there could be mail delivery issues.

The United States Postal Service recommends at least a week to return ballots by mail. Absentee ballots must be delivered to the clerk's office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The online voter registration reopened following a federal court order on Friday and days of work by the Commission to change and test the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Online voting registration was restored early Wednesday morning. Wolfe said there is a potential for slowness or outages if there is heavy traffic to the system.

People are still able to vote in-person absentee at their clerk's office, but should check for hours and details. Some clerks have limited their hours of operation.