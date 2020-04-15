Online workouts help relieve stress, stay connected and keep active

People are switching their workout routines to online classes at home. Rachel Prairie is a fitness instructor with Anytime Fitness that hosts a free online workout class every week day at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook live.

Prairie says the engagement from people and comments have been positive. She said she's heard from people it has helped them relieve stress, stay connected with people and keep active.

"All movement matters, all movement counts. So even if you hop on with us and do a ten, twenty minute workout with us where you wouldn't have otherwise or you weren't before it's really going to be helpful for your body short term and long term," Prairie said.

If you have a favorite fitness instructor, studio or gym the best way to support them is to reach out and hop on their online classes.

"Most of us are living in a very heightened more stressed than usual state so walking, breathing things like yoga, stretching getting up moving throughout your day it's always really important but now more than ever," Prairie said.

If you'd like to check out one of Rachel's free workout classes click here.