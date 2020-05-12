Only 193 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 3.9% of those tested

The number of new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Wisconsin fell even further Tuesday. After dropping below 200 for the first time in weeks on Monday, the latest Department of Health Services report shows another dip to 193 new cases.

Despite that drop, the number of tests remains high. In all, 4,908 test results were recorded in the past day, the third highest total so far. With that increase, the percentage of tests that came back positive hit an all-time low of 3.7 percent, nearly two percentage points below the previous low.

The total number of people who have tested positive since the outbreak began has reached 10,611, with nearly 18 percent of them, or 1,877, needing to be hospitalized during their recovery.

Nine more deaths were reported since Monday, bringing the total number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 418.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,958 / 20

Columbia: 34 / 1

Crawford: 17 / 0

Dane: 477 / 22

Dodge: 75 / 1

Grant: 69 / 9

Green: 34 / 0

Green Lake: 8 / 0

Iowa: 10 / 0

Jefferson: 52 / 2

Juneau: 21 / 1

Lafayette: 13 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 4,069 / 235

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 368 / 13

Sauk: 73 / 3

Waukesha: 414 / 23