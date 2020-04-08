Only 2 new COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. reported in past day

After a steady pace of double digit daily increases over the past three weeks, only two new coronavirus cases were reported in Dane Co. since Tuesday.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County's COVID-19 Dashboard, 305 total cases have been reported in the county so far. Since March 19, when there were 39 cases reported in the area, the number of positive tests have gone up by ten or more cases on all but three days.

Additionally, no two day period in that span has fewer number of new cases, 13, than have been reported since Monday.

The agency's tracker will be updated again around 4:30 p.m., at which time the total number may grow again.

The dashboard also showed no new deaths in Dane Co. over the past day as well. After two were reported earlier this week, the total number remains at 11.

Statewide, DHS figures show 2,578 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while 92 people have died.