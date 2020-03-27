Dane Co. sends urgent alert telling residents 'Only leave home if it is essential'

Dane County residents received an emergency alert on their cell phones around 2 p.m. Friday reminding them of the continuing need to isolate due the coronavirus.

"If you leave home, assume you were exposed to COVID-19," the message warned.

The urgent message reads:

"Coronavirus (COVID-19) is in our community. Only leave home if it is essential. If you leave home, assume you were exposed to COVID-19. Monitor for fever, cough, shortness of break, and sore throat. If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself immediately. Visit publichealthmdc.com/covid and follow publichealthmdc on social media for more information."

The message was sent by the Dane County Emergency Operations Center, according to Dane County Public Safety Communication's Facebook page.

The message came just hours after Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called on residents to take the "Safer at Home" order issued by Gov. Tony Evers seriously. That order urges residents to stay home and isolate themselves from the general public as much as possible, in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday afternoon, DHS reported that there were at least 842 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. Of those, 138 cases were reported in Dane County, according to Public Health.

