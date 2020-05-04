Only one new COVID-19 death reported in Wisconsin in the past day

Only one new COVID-19 death was reported in Wisconsin over the past day. That latest death, which occurred in Racine County, brings the statewide total to 340, new Department of Health Services’ numbers show.

Also, for the first time in five days, the number of new confirmed cases fell under 300 - to 272 - while the percentage of tests that came back positive dipped slightly under 10 percent, according to the agency’s outbreak tracker.

With 90 new cases, Brown County reported the largest increase in the state, more than the 52 reported in Milwaukee County. Rock County’s number of positive tests jumped by 27 to 289, while Dane County added five cases to its total. (county breakdown below)

In all, 8,236 people have tested positive. Of that total, approximately one in five – 1,621 – had to be hospitalized.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,448 / 6

Columbia: 30 / 1

Crawford: 6 / 0

Dane: 441 / 22

Dodge: 39 / 1

Grant: 48 / 6

Green: 16 / 0

Green Lake: 5 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 46 / 0

Juneau: 18 / 1

Lafayette: 6 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,296 / 195

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 289 / 7

Sauk: 66 / 3

Waukesha: 367 / 20