"Open the cigs!" Robbers steal tobacco products from Madison Walgreens

Two robbers stole hundreds of dollars' worth of cigarettes and cigars from a Walgreens on Madison's West Side shortly after Midnight.

According to the Madison Police Department, a masked man and woman entered the Walgreens on the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road at 12:33 a.m. Friday.

The clerk wasn't surprised to see them wearing an iridescent skull mask and another mask from the film, "Scream" on Halloween night, police said.

However, as Joel DeSpain, MPD's Public Information Officer explained, "(t)he victim's demeanor changed, as one of the masked people kept a hand in a pocket while demanding she 'open the cigs!'"

DeSpain said the robbers not only stole cigarettes and cigars, they also took a bag of chips.