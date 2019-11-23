Opening day in the books for 2019 gun deer season

The hunt is on in Wisconsin, as gun deer season 2019 kicked off Saturday morning.

For many hunters, Saturday’s weather proved to be a perfect way to begin the season.

"It's a tradition … father/son tradition we invite some other friends along, it just happened to be the two of us today registering and dropping off the deer,” says Todd Treichel, who went hunting with his son Saturday morning.

In Black Earth, more than a dozen hunters stopped by the Chronic Waste Disease, or CWD, testing site. Workers there expect to test about 20,000 deer from across the state this season. On Saturday, about 50 carcasses were dropped off for testing.

“DNR staff are sampling throughout the state and they will either collect the heads or the lymph nodes and ship them or drive them down to us and we process them and take them to the veterinary diagnostic lab for testing,” says Anna Schneider, of the Department of Natural Resources.

Gun deer season runs until December 1st. Daily hunts begin roughly at sunrise and end at about sundown, depending on where in the state you are hunting.

Opening weekend harvest numbers will be released on Tuesday, according to the DNR.

For more information about hunting hours, property boundaries or CWD sampling drop off sites, use the DNR’s Go Wild app.

