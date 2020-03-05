Operations resume at Milwaukee brewery one week after deadly shooting

Operations resumed Thursday morning at Molson Coors in Milwaukee. This comes one week after an employee shot and killed five of his co-workers.

The company released the following statement:





"It’s been an incredibly difficult week for employees across our company. Earlier this week we began the healing process and last night we resumed operations in our brewery as we begin to slowly ramp production over the next couple of days. Even with that work beginning, our top priority remains supporting our colleagues and ensuring they have the on-site resources they need to cope with last week’s tragic events.”



– Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer for Molson Coors.

Employees were able to return to work on Monday, but operations remained on hold at the brewery.

On Feb. 26, a gunman killed Dale Hudson, Gene Levshetz, Jesus Valle, Jr., Dana Walk, and Trevor Wetselaar before he died by suicide.

Milwaukee police said despite allegations that race played a role in the shooting, Chief Alfonso Morales on Wednesday said there is no evidence that race or racism were behind the shooting. They also believe none of the victims were targeted.

The chief says the shooter had been friendly with at least some of the victims and believes mental health issues are the likely reason fro the shooting.

He says the investigation could take several more weeks.

