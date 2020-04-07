Opioid overdoses cause public health alert in Dane Co.

A public health alert has been issued due to an increase in suspected opioid drug overdose activity in Dane County on Tuesday.

The alert was issued to increase community awareness and advise first

responders, healthcare professionals, people who use drugs and their families of the increased risk for overdose in our community, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison & Dane County.

The overdoses took place from March 2 to April 4. DHS identified 11 reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses seen at hospital emergency departments.

"This is a greater number of opioid drug overdoses than would otherwise be expected within a seven-day period based on Dane County’s recent opioid overdose activity," according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Currently, it is unknown what is driving this recent change in activity.

"It is possible that the composition of illicit street drugs in our community changed — including a mixture of opiates, fentanyl,

carfentanil, and other synthetics," according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

You can find more information on the public health alert here.