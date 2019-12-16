Opportunity Zones: How this federal tax initiative is impacting Madison

Opportunity Zones are a federal initiative meant to help poor communities. Instead, NBC15’s National Investigative Team, InvestigateTV , found thriving areas and rich investors benefiting from this new law. NBC15 decided to dig a little deeper and find out if that is happening locally.

Opportunity Zones are a new federal economic development program that was passed as part of the 2017 tax law. Starting in 2019, it was designed to give tax incentives to encourage businesses to invest in designated areas. Essentially, investors can temporarily defer and reduce taxes on capital gains from their original investment if the property is held for 10 years.

In Dane County, there are four, this according to Dan Kennelly, the Business Resources Manager for the City of Madison.

Area 1: Northside and Capitol East

Area 2: South Madison and North Fitchburg

Area 3: UW Research Park and Westside Neighborhoods

Area 4: Sun Prairie

Some major landmarks within those zones are Alliant Energy Center, the former Oscar Mayer site, and the future Madison Public Market site – just to name a few. All of these sites are currently under or identified for redevelopment.

Kennelly said there are 11 Census tracts in Dane County that include 21 square miles and 50,000 residents that make up local Opportunity Zones.

While this is a federal program where business owners can take advantage of this tool to reduce their capital gain taxes, Kennelly explained, “The actual locations that are available for it were created by each state with input by municipalities.”

As NBC15’s National Investigative Team uncovered in a special report on Monday, some investors are taking advantage of this tax incentive; however, Kennelly said that hasn’t been the case here at home, yet.

“We are monitoring it closely both in terms of trying to take advantage of this new opportunity to drive positive growth and investment in the city, but also monitoring those potential negative consequences like displacements of residents, businesses, and gentrification of neighborhoods - folks potentially taking advantage of the tool inappropriately,” said Kennelly. “We're trying to maximize the benefits of it while also mitigating any unintentional consequences.”

He said with 2019 being the first year businesses could enroll in the program, there are still a lot of questions as the U.S. Dept. of Treasury is still rolling out regulations.

While the people at both the federal, state, and local level are working together on this program. Kennelly pointed out this is a federal tax tool and those at the local level don’t have much control over it.

“We don’t control who uses the program to finance projects,” said Kennelly. “The city has some degree of control of what gets built where and we work closely with the development community and the neighborhood on those plans, but we don’t really control how people are sourcing capital to do projects.”

Kennelly said the City of Madison is really trying to position itself to benefit from the program. He believes these areas, especially East Washington Ave, are already starting to see the benefits.

“The city created the Capitol Gateway Corridor plan about 10 years ago, purchased some key properties, put a tax increment district in place, reinvested in Breeze Stevens Field, invested in Starting Block Madison, so now we’ve really seen this area come to life as a 24/7 live, work, play neighborhood,” he said.

According to Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, there are 120 Opportunity Zones across the state with nearly 40% in rural areas. WHEDA gives more in depth details of Opportunity Zones, including an interactive map show where these zones are in the state. To explore this further, click here.

