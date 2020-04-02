Oprah Winfrey donating $10 million to help Americans fight pandemic

Oprah Winfrey has announced she will be donating $10 million to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winfrey made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning, stating the money would be going to “cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.”

Winfrey said that $1 million from the donation will go to America’s Food Fund, which was founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs teamed up with Chef Jose Andres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home,” Winfrey tweeted, “I know there are many of us looking for ways to help.”