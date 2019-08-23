Oregon Police: 4 teens arrested for Monroe St. burglary

The Oregon Police Department arrested four teenagers in connection to a burglary on the 100 block of Monroe Street.

According to police, A search warrant was executed at a home on the 500 block of North Main Street on Friday at 7 a.m.

The investigation ended with the arrests of 17-year-old Andres A. Lopez, 17-year-old James E. Crigger, 17-year-old John A. Crigger, and a 15-year-old.

Each teenager was arrested on one count of burglary. Police said most of the stolen property was recovered.

Police do not believe the teenagers are connected to the burglaries in the Bergamont area.