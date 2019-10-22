Oregon School District superintendent to retire at end of 2020 school year

The Superintendent of the Oregon School District, Dr. Brian Busler, has decided to retire, after 14 years on the job.

In a letter to families, the district said Busler will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

In a letter to the Oregon School Board, Busler said:

”It has been the highest honor to be a part of the Oregon School District community and serve as your Superintendent for the past 14 years…. my time with the Oregon School District has been terrific and now it is time for me to move into the next chapter of my life.”

The district says an announcement regarding hiring a new Superintendent will be made at the Oregon School Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

