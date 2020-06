An Oregon man was arrested for his second intoxicated driving following a head-on collision Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash on the 100 block of Jefferson Street at 12:04 p.m.

Oregon police say Robert L. Rosas crossed the center line and hit another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

No injuries were reported.

Rosas was arrested for his second OWI, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia