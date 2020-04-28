Oregon man dons sailor suit as contestant on Ellen's Game of Games

An Oregon man donned some flippers, goggles, and an over sized sailor’s costume to make his debut on NBC’s show Ellen’s Game of Games on Tuesday night.

Scott Copus said it all began when one of his daughters, who attends UW-Madison, signed up for tickets to watch The Ellen Show. Copus, his two daughters, and his niece flew out to watch the taping of the show. When they were in California, the family was actually interviewed for Ellen’s Game of Games show.

However, when the phone call came from producers, there was some unexpected news. Scott was told that they were only taking him on the show, without his daughters or niece.

“I had to break it to my kids that they weren’t going to be selected,” Copus said.

From there, Copus went out to the set, where he learned he would be on the game “Oh Ship!”

“They dress us all up, they take us and literally it’s boom, boom, boom, it’s like herding cattle through this set and everything,” he said, laughing. “They threw us in our outfits and we run right up on stage and it starts, we really have no time to think about what’s going on.”

In the episode, Copus and two other competitors are seen racing from one end of a lane to another after being asked some tricky questions. Copus said the race doesn’t happen without some falls due to their comical outfits.

“I think the big thing was just try not to look foolish on the show, I don’t even know how many people are watching the show,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest part, just try hold some type of composure.”

Copus didn’t make it out without some playful ribbing from host Ellen DeGeneres.

“Scott, you need to get on the board, they each have one,” DeGeneres teased when Copus was falling behind.

“I’m trying,” Copus can be seen responding, to which DeGeneres said, “I know you’re trying, I’m not saying you’re not trying, just reminding you that you’re behind.”

Those laughs were a big part of the experience as a whole.

“It was a family environment, when we started it, the whole thing was just a great experience, from the start to the finish,” Copus said.

