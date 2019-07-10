Oregon police investigate after two men explode firework, drive away

The Village of Oregon Police Department is looking for two white men after responding to Alpine Parkway for an explosion.

Officers arrived on scene around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they saw two white males leaving the area on a motorcycle.

In the investigation, police learned two individuals were riding a motorcycle, lit a firework, and drove away as it exploded.

If anyone knows who these individuals are, please contact the Oregon Police Department at 608-835-3111.