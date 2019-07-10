Oregon police investigate after two men explode firework, drive away

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Oregon Police Department is looking for two white men after responding to Alpine Parkway for an explosion.
Officers arrived on scene around 12:30pm on Wednesday.
Witnesses told police they saw two white males leaving the area on a motorcycle.
In the investigation, police learned two individuals were riding a motorcycle, lit a firework, and drove away as it exploded.
If anyone knows who these individuals are, please contact the Oregon Police Department at 608-835-3111.