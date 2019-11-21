Oregon teen accused of stealing truck, sparking several chases in Dane Co.

An Oregon teen was arrested after crashing a stolen pickup following multiple-chases that started Wednesday evening evening, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office.

In addition to two counts of eluding and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent., the 14-year-old, whose name was not released, also was booked on a count of operating while intoxicated.

He was not hurt in the crash that ended the pursuit, however he was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, the Sheriff's Office noted.

The first pursuit began Wednesday evening when a Marshall Police officer tried stopping a 2012 Dodge Ram near the Madison St. and Howard St. intersection, investigators explained. The driver reportedly refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. The chase ended quickly after police lost sight of the truck.

A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office deputy then spotted the truck on I-94 and CTH N and, again, the driver allegedly refused to stop.

When another deputy spotted the truck on U.S. Highway 12 and CTH AB, other deputies and Monona police were able to lay out road spikes on the highway, near Agriculture Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The driver lost control of the pickup and crashed into a median near Monona Drive, where he was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office says the truck was stolen out of the Village of Oregon.