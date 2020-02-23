Organization helping veterans find companionship

The relationship between dogs and veterans goes beyond just man's best friend. One organization is helping those who served find companionship and change their families' lives.

James Adkins has only had his dog, 2-year-old Ruby, for a few months, but she has already changed his life.

"Love at first sight practically," Adkins remembered.

Adkins was deployed twice to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of the Army National Guard.

"It's really hard to explain the experiences you really go through," Adkins said.

After coming home, Adkins struggled with PTSD, anxiety and anger issues.

"We couldn't go out to places, he just wanted to stay home," said Becky Adkins, Adkins' wife.

Adkins and his wife decided to get a therapy dog. After a lot of searching, they found the organization Dogs2DogTags.

Dogs2DogTags founder Torre Willadsen had the idea for the foundation after spending time training bomb dogs for the military.

"When the dogs would come out, we'd train them, it always brought a smile to the guys' face[s]," Willadsen said.

When Willadsen saw suicide rates rising among the men he worked with, he knew he had to do something.

"I figured the best thing I could do is try to save the guys from killing themselves," he said.

Willadsen started Dogs2DogTags and started training dos and giving them to veterans, including Adkins.

Adkins said having Ruby with him helps him relax, and she calms him down when he gets angry or upset. He also said Ruby has made it easier for him to be around people.

"Trying to go to my son's wrestling tournaments before I had Ruby, I couldn't stay in the gym," Adkins explained, adding, "Then I started taking Ruby after I got her and I could actually sit in the stands for a while."

Ruby has not just been a blessing for Adkins. She has changed his whole family's life too. Adkins said his wife ells him she notices his old, fun-loving spirit coming back.

"She just brings a peace to our family that we've never had before," Becky said.

Dogs2DogTags has placed 20 dogs with veterans, but the organization is still run out of Willadsen's house.

Willadsen said he and his team are trying to raise enough money to build a headquarters with a kennel, so they can train even more dogs and help even more veterans.

