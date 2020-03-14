Organizations step up to help community amid coronavirus closures

As schools and businesses have been shutting down due to coronavirus, some local organizations are stepping up to help the families and kids most impacted.

With coronavirus forcing closures across southern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is preparing to see more families who need food.

"We're ready for it, this is what we're built for, we have a resilient network," said President and CEO Michelle Orge, adding, "We're going to be looking at purchasing items so that we can have some standardized, predictable supplies of items."

Orge said she expects Second Harvest to be able to meet that need.

"We anticipate being able to keep supplies, we're bringing in extra foods," she explained.

However, Second Harvest has made some adjustments to keep people safe. The organization is looking at different ways to distribute food, like using prepacked boxes.

"They might have the option of distributing food through boxes or a drive up," Oge said.

Second Harvest is also limiting the number of volunteers who can work at once, temporarily eliminating large groups.

"I anticipate that instead of having groups, we're probably going to have fewer volunteers on shifts more often," Orge said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County also stepped up over the weekend, creating a COVID-19 Community Emergency Fund.

"There's going to be thousands of families impacted, from our kids to our seniors," said President and CEO Michael Johnson.

In just over 24 hours, the fund raised over $100,000 from individual donations and gifts from foundations. The ultimate goal is $250,000.

The money raised will go towards feeding kids, helping college students with housing and food, supporting local shelters, helping senior citizens and giving money for medical supplies.

"We want to just make sure that those who are the most vulnerable and the most impacted, that we can get quickly to resources that they need," Johnson explained.

Both organizations said they have the same goal: making sure everyone in the community has everything they need.

"We decided to redirect our efforts to deal with the broader issue of our community," Johnson said.

The Boys and Girls Club canceled Saturday's Shamrock Shuffle, a major fundraiser for them, to focus efforts on the Emergency Fund. In about a week, they hope to update the community on how people's donations are making a difference.

To find out more about Second Harvest's plans during the coronavirus outbreak, visit their website. To donate to the Boys and Girls Club's Community Emergency Fund, click here.