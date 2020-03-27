Organizations working on emergency relief fund announce grant recipients

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, Selfless Ambition, United Way of Dane County and several other area organizations partnered to raise more than $1.3 million to help cover the needs of those affected by COVID-19.

For the first phase of funding, 39 agencies will receive grants for short-term needs ranging from $1,500 to $25,000. Leaders with BGCDC said those organizations will provide direct relief for utility bills, rent assistance, medical and financial assistance, and more.

The Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie, YMCA Dane Co., YWCA Dane Co., Big Brothers Big Sisters Dane County are some examples of those receiving funds.

For the second phase and long-term funding needs, on Fri. United Way Dane Co. opened another application for organizations to apply for help though the Dane Co. COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery fund .

For more information click HERE .