Organizing at home gives people more control during COVID-19

People are feeling more stress with businesses closed and social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic.

(Nick Youngson / Alpha Stock Images / CC BY-SA 3.0)

To get more control over their lives, people are turning to organizing their homes to give more comfort and more certainty in uncertain times.

"It's something we feel a sense of control over a part of our life or part of our house," said Jill Annis with simplyorganizedwithjill.com. "It gives us something to do to maybe get rid of some of that energy some of our frustration anxiety if it for me reduces anxiety."

Annis suggests the first place to start is making a list of areas people want to organize and then pick one area to start. She says even a small completed project may give people the mental boost they need right now.

"Start very very small otherwise overwhelm just paralyzes you right that's very common you're not alone if you feel overwhelmed when you think about organizing," said Annis. "So when you're picking that one thing, one simple thing, let's say the kitchen, that's still a big thing. You're gonna need to break it down. How would you make the kitchen more manageable? Well how about opening up your utensil drawer and just focusing on that. "

Next, she says to be prepared with a trash bag, recycle container, and a container for donations.

Finally, don't overthink it, there is no perfect way to organize.

