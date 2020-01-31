Oscar Mayer starts “Move Over Law" campaign after Weinermobile pulled over for breaking law

Oscar Mayer is launching a campaign to bring awareness to the “Move Over Law” after one of its Weinermobiles got pulled over in Waukesha, Wis. for breaking that same law.

The campaign is selling a limited-time yellow shirt with the picture of the Weinermobile pulled over by law enforcement, the same photo which went viral on social media this week. Under the picture “ROAD HOG” is written.

All proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the National Road Safety Foundation, Oscar Mayer says, whose mission is to reduce “crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation’s highways by promoting safe driving behavior through greater public awareness,” according to its Facebook page.

As NBC15 News reported, the offending driver of the Weinermobiler got off with a verbal warning from local law enforcement.

Wisconsin’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move out of the lane or slow down when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road.

