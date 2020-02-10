Oscars viewership plunges to record low

The Academy Awards hit an all-time low in the ratings.

The cast and crew of "Parasite" accept the Oscar for Best Picture during the 92nd Oscars | Photo: Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.

The Nielsen company says that 23.6 million people watched the awards show on Sunday, down from the previous record low of 26.5 million two years ago.

ABC moved the broadcast a couple of weeks earlier than it has usually been, but that did not entice viewers.

The ceremony ended with “Parasite” becoming the first time a foreign-language film won best picture.

The Oscars had no host this year, just like last year, but Steve Martin and Chris Rock appeared early for a round of jokes.

