Police say retired captain stabbed to death in Oshkosh

UPDATE 2/4:

Ret. Capt. Jay Puesthol. Photo: Oshkosh Police Department

A retired Oshkosh Police Department captain was identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing on Waugoo Avenue.

On Tuesday, Oshkosh Police identified the victim as Jay Puestohl, 67.

Police say Puestohl retired as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008. He served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department.

An autopsy was performed Monday by the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner's Office. Results were not released.

The stabbing happened Sunday, Feb. 2. Police were called to the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue at about 4 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find Puesthol with a stab wound from a knife. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

A 28-year-old Oshkosh man was taken into custody on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. His name was not released.

A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Police say the victims and the suspect "were known to each other."

=============================================

PREVIOUS UPDATE

A 67-year-old Oshkosh man was stabbed to death in Oshkosh Sunday.

The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a weapons call around 4:07 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue.

When police got to the home, they found a 67-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 63-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Oshkosh man for First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Authorities believe the three individuals involved knew each other.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger. However, they are asking anyone with information to contact them at 920-236-5700. If you would like to remain anonymous, use the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

