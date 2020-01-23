Oshkosh West student honored for bravery at State of the State

An Oshkosh West student who helped her fellow students find safety in a mosque during a stabbing attack on a school resource officer was honored during the governor's State of the State Address Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers recognized Duaa Ahmad during his speech.

"People like Duaa who, when a gunshot rang out in the halls of her high school, ran to the nearby mosque where her father works and took more than 100 students with her to provide them shelter and cover. Thank you, Duaa, for your courage and bravery," said Gov. Evers.

State Sen. Dan Feyen also praised Duaa's actions. Feyen posed for a photo with Duaa and her family.

"One of my constituents, Duaa Ahmad, was honored during the 2020 State of the State Address yesterday," Feyen tweeted. "Duaa displayed courage and bravery protecting her classmates during the recent violent attack on a school resource officer at @OshkoshWestHigh. It was an honor to meet her!"

One of my constituents, Duaa Ahmad, was honored during the 2020 State of the State Address yesterday.



Duaa displayed courage and bravery protecting her classmates during the recent violent attack on a school resource officer at @OshkoshWestHigh. It was an honor to meet her! pic.twitter.com/C1POq8wYs3 — Sen. Dan Feyen (@SenDanFeyen) January 23, 2020

During the Dec. 3 incident, surveillance video captured 17-year-old Duaa Ahmad enter the door security code to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community located across the street from Oshkosh West.

Police say student Grant Fuhrman had stabbed school resource officer Michael Wissink at the school. Fuhrman was shot during the struggle.

"We heard a gunshot," said Duaa. "Originally we thought it was doors slamming, but it definitely wasn't."

Students ran to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Mosque, where security cameras caught Duaa leading the way. Her father, Saad Ahmad, is a financial secretary at the mosque.

"It's the right thing to do," Duaa said. "You never know how you are going to react in that situation until it actually happens, and I am just proud of the way I reacted."