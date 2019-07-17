Oshkosh child killed by falling television

A 3-year-old Oshkosh child was killed when a television fell on her, according to police.

On July 16, Oshkosh Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Grove Street. Officers were told that a TV had fallen on the child and she was not breathing and did not have pulse.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Results are pending.

Oshkosh Police continue to investigate the child's death. Investigators ask anyone with information to call them at 920-236-5700.

Police responded to the scene at 6:54 p.m.

